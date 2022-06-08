Lamar is a lovable 10 week old male kitten. He can be shy at first, but warms up quickly with head and butt scratches. He LOVES to play and explore! If you’re looking for a playful and sweet companion to join your home, Lamar is the boy for you!
May is a beautiful 2 year old female Lab / Terrier mix. She LOVES being with other dogs and is very social. She enjoys chasing lizards and bugs in the yard. This girl likes to stay busy and is an expert tennis ball chaser and will even bring the ball back to you! May is a smart girl ready to join her furever home, will that be with you??
Haymitch (we call him Mitch for short) is a precious 2 year old male tabby. He enjoys the companionship of other cats and he’s currently housed in our kitty kottage free roaming with several other kitties. He can be a little shy when meeting new people but is a sweet boy. Consider meeting Mitch at our shelter and spending some time with him.
You may visit May, Lamar and Haymitch at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400