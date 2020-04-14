Striker is a handsome 6 month old lab mix. He currently weighs 53lbs so he will be a big boy! He is very sweet and does great with other dogs. Stop by our shelter to meet Striker!
Cocoa is a 6 month old chocolate lab mix. He currently weighs 43lbs. He loves to chase tennis balls and cuddle. He does great with other dogs. Meet Cocoa at our shelter!
Katie is a 4 month old female that is looking for a home to call her own. She is very sweet and loves attention. She is also talkative and would make a great to any home.
You may visit Striker, Cocoa and Katie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400