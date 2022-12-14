Ranger is a playful 1 year old Hound mix male weighing around 45 lbs. He has a fun personality and loves to play, especially with a ball! Ranger recently completed a 10 week training program working one on one with inmate trainers learning basic and intermediate obedience with some fun tricks thrown in. Ranger is a great dog and is ready to join his furever home!
Popeye is a handsome 2 year old male Hound/Terrier mix, weighing around 60 lbs. Popeye likes to hang by your side and is just an overall great dog! He recently completed a 10 week training program working one on one with inmate trainers learning basic and intermediate obedience with some fun tricks thrown in. Popeye is ready to be your trusty companion, come meet him at our shelter!
George is a precious 5 month old male kitten in need of a loving home. He has a squinty eye from what we believe was an old injury that went untreated prior to being in our care. He has been seen by multiple Vets and does not have an infection or any pain in that eye now. George is a happy kitten ready to explore and receive cuddles with his new family!
You may visit Popeye, Ranger and George at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400