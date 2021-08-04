Junior is a playful 3 year old Lab / Hound mix with a charming personality. He is very sweet and friendly with everyone he meets! He loves to chase toys in the play yard. He does great with other dogs! Junior can’t wait to be your most loyal companion. Take him out to play when you visit our shelter, you won’t regret it!
Sylvie is a beautiful 7 year old medium-haired female. She is very friendly and loves to talk to you! Sylvie enjoys receiving attention and she does well with other cats. Consider meeting Sylvie at our shelter, she’s ready to find her truly furever home.
Ted is a playful 4 month old male kitten. He LOVES to explore and chase toys in our kitty kottage. He does great with other cats (would probably do well with dogs too) and he is very affectionate with all people. Ted will keep you entertained and is ready to join his furever home!
You may visit Junior, Sylvie and Ted at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400