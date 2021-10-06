Darryl is the SWEETEST 4 year old male cat. He adores receiving attention and will let you know by lifting one paw to beg for more pets. He is a kneading machine and is a total lover-boy. Darryl can’t wait to be your faithful.
Chuppi is 10 years old and has lived as an only animal in the same home for those years. Recently his owner went into a nursing home and he made his way to us. Chuppi is having a hard time adjusting and could really use a loving furever home to enjoy his golden years. If you are interested in meeting Chuppi, visit our shelter!
Midnight is a 2 year old female American Staffordshire mix. She has the sweetest soul and loves nothing more than being with people. Midnight does great with kids and other dogs (possibly cats too). Stop by our shelter to meet wonderful Midnight!
You may visit Midnight, Darryl and Chuppi at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400