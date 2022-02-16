Willow is an adorable 1 year old female Terrier mix weighing around 40lbs. She likes to play and receive attention from everyone she meets. Willow is dog friendly (cats unknown, can be tested). She recently completed a 10 week basic and intermediate training program and did fantastic!
Ruger is a friendly 1.5 year old Terrier with Boxer qualities mixed in. He's a handsome boy who does well with other dogs and loves meeting new people. Ruger is a confident boy and has mastered the agility course in our play yard. Does this sound like the dog for you? Visit him at our shelter!
Benny is an adorable 1 year old male kitty. He is very sweet and likes to talk to you. He adores receiving attention and does well with other cats. Benny is on urinary food and will need to continue on that food to avoid any blocking. Benny is available to adopt and is ready to meet you at our shelter!
You may visit Willow, Ruger and Benny at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400