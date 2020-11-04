Coco is a friendly and sweet 2 year old female, Plott Hound mix. She is very dog friendly and loves to run and play in the play yard at our shelter. Coco loves to give kisses and loves to meet new people. Coco will make an awesome companion and is ready to snuggle in her furever home!
Slim is a 1 year old Hound/Lab mix weighing 41lbs. He is shy when first meeting someone, but after a minute or two, he warms up and is very sweet. Slim is super dog friendly and would do great with another dog in the household to help build his confidence. Consider giving Slim a chance at his furever home, he will steal your heart!
Lemon is a super friendly 4 year old male orange & white tabby. Lemon is FIV+ but don't let that stop you from enjoying this boy's love. FIV+ cats can live a long, healthy life and the disease is only transferable to another cat through deep puncture wounds. Lemon adores being with all people and he has a gentle, easy-going personality.
You may visit Coco, Slim and Lemon at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400