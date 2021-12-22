Molly is an adorable 2 year old female brindle mix. She is very sweet and likes to play. She does well with other dogs and kids (cats unknown, we can test). Molly recently completed a 10 week training program and she did great! Meet Molly at our shelter, you’ll be glad you did!
Keon is a lovable 3 year old male kitty who is front declawed. He previously lived in home with other cats, dogs and kids. Keon is super friendly and affectionate. He will make a wonderful companion.
Fernanda is a precious 1 year old female kitty. She enjoys exploring in our kitty kottage playing with the other cats and lounging in the sun. Fernanda is very affectionate and can’t wait to join her furever home!
You may visit Molly, Fernanda and Keon at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla 352-589-7400.