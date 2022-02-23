Drifter is a handsome 7 month old Lab mix weighing around 40lbs. He is a fun loving guy that has never met a stranger! Drifter does well with other dogs, cats, and kids. He would do best in a home with another dog. Drifter has started to learn obedience and is eager to learn. Meet Drifter at our shelter!
Trouble is a handsome 3 year old male Tuxedo kitty. He is front declawed and weighs 17lbs. Hasn’t been around other cats before however we think with adjustment time he would do fine. Trouble is a sweet boy who likes to explore. He is ready to meet you at our shelter!
King Louie is pure gold! He is around 10 years old and is a wonderful and sweet boy. He is calm and likes to lounge on soft blankets and receive attention from people. King Louie deserves a loving home to spend his most royal years. Consider meeting him at our shelter.
You may visit Drifter, King Louie and Trouble at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400