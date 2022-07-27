Joey is a handsome 1 year old Belgian Malinois mix. He weighs around 70 lbs. Joey is very sweet and does well with all people and other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). He is also a super smart pup who learns quickly. He is ready to join his furever home, will that be with you?
Rae is a lovely 5 year old Lynx Point Siamese mix. She was dropped off at our shelter covered in fleas and was almost hairless. She has been making a great recovery and her beautiful fur is growing back in nicely. She is a SUPER friendly girl who loves attention. Rae will make a wonderful addition to any loving home.
Mojito is a 3 month old female kitten with beautiful silver / gray fur. She is SUPER friendly and loves to play with other kitties (she may do well with dogs too after figuring them out). Mojito will make a wonderful, happy companion and is available to adopt at our shelter.
You may visit Joey, Rae and Mojito at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400