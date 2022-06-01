Azalea is a 9 month old female, black and white beauty! She is extremely sweet and just wants attention all of the time. She does well with other cats and is ready to make sweet memories with her new person or family.
Lacy is a sweet and gentle 8 year old female Terrier mix. She is currently in a foster home and doing great with other dogs (may do well with cats too, we can test)! Lacy deserves a loving home where she can snuggle on the couch with you. She has a lot of love to give....will you be the lucky recipient? If interested in meeting Lacy, contact our shelter to set up and meet and greet.
Magellan is a friendly 7 year old male cat. He’s a big boy weighing 19 lbs. He is very sweet and loves to receive attention. He does well around other cats after a day or two to adjust. Magellan is a mellow cat who just wants a soft place to take naps and a loving home to call his own.
You may visit Lacy, Magellan and Azalea at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400