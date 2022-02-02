Chrome is a charming 2 year old male Catahoula mix. He enjoys receiving attention and is super friendly. He does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Chrome recently completed a 10 week basic and intermediate obedience course and did great!
Margaret is a friendly 9 month old female kitty with a sweet personality. She enjoys playing in the kitty kottage and does well with the other cats. Margaret will make a wonderful companion and would love to find her furever home!
Nacho is a precious 3 year old male orange tabby. He is friendly with other cats and is very sweet. He enjoys exploring in the kitty kottage. He is an outgoing boy and will need about a week to settle into a new home with new people to really be himself. Nacho can’t wait to join his furever home and claim his nap spot!
You may visit Chrome, Margaret and Nacho at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400