Otis is a 4 year old male “Chiweenie” weighing 13 lbs. He is a sweet boy, but is shy in new situations and with new people. Due to his shy personality, he would do best in a quieter home with no small children. He does well with other dogs and can be cat tested if needed. Interested in meeting Otis? Visit our shelter!
Buddy is a 4 month old Lab mix currently weighing 30lbs. Buddy is a playful pup who loves everyone he meets. He does great with other dogs and kids (can be cat tested if needed). Buddy LOVES the water, he was just neutered so he would need to put that hobby on hold while he recovers. Interested in Buddy? Stop by our shelter to meet him!
Felix is a calm and friendly 7 year old male tuxedo. He lived in a home with a dog, but has not been around other cats. He is front-declawed and enjoys receiving attention. Felix will make a wonderful companion. Consider meeting him at our shelter!
You may visit Otis, Buddy and Felix at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400