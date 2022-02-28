Meet Luke! He is a handsome 2 year old chocolate lab mix. Luke is a friendly boy who loves people. He does well with most other dogs (cats unknown but we can test). Luke loves to please and is working on basic obedience. Meet Luke at our shelter!
Louise is a beautiful 2 year old female orange tabby. She lived in a home with another cat and enjoys her time exploring in our kitty kottage with other cats. Louise is super sweet and likes attention from people. She will make an awesome companion and is available to adopt at our shelter.
Paulie is a lovable 10 year old male cat. He has the loudest purr and likes to make biscuits. A nice lady had been feeding him for 4-5 years and recently had to go into an assisted living facility leaving Paulie without a caretaker. Paulie will make a very loving companion and is ready to join his furever home!
You may visit Luke, Louise and Paulie at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400