Jasmine is a beautiful 1 year old Lab / Terrier mix weighing 41 lbs. She likes to zoom around in the play yard. Jasmine has a very sweet personality and will sit nicely for treats. She is friendly with all people and does well with other playful dogs. Jasmine is ready to find her furever home and is available to adopt at our shelter.
Hemi is a friendly 7 year old Polydactyl who has extra toes on his feet. Hemi has a great personality and does well with other cats. He can be shy at first and might hide for a couple days in a new home. However after a little time he will let his personality shine. He is currently in our free roam room and is doing great.
Marcia is a special kitty. She is approx. 8 years old and is blind in one eye and has a cataract in the other eye, making her vision limited. She is very sweet and likes to receive attention. She is seeking a calmer home where she can adjust to a new environment slowly due to her vision. She doesn’t like to explore much and is a very mellow, quiet girl.
You may visit Jasmine, Hemi and Marcia at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400.