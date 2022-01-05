Sugar is as sweet as her name suggests. She is a beautiful 4 year old female Catahoula mix. She enjoys exploring in the play yard and does great with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Ready for some Sugar sweetness? Visit her at our shelter.
Bindi is a lovable 5 year old Terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. She currently weighs 36 lbs. She is dog friendly and does well with kids (maybe cats too, we can test). Bindi can’t wait to snuggle in her furever home. Meet her at our shelter!
Cheeto is a sweet 8 year old male cat. He is all-four paws declawed. He will need a quieter, calmer home as he does get easily stressed. Vet recommends that he stay on urinary food to avoid any issues that can pop up due to stress. Cheeto is a very sweet boy and deserves a loving, furever home. Please consider giving him a chance.
You may visit Sugar, Bindi and Cheeto at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400