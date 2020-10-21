Izzy is the most adorable 2 year old Terrier mix you’ll ever meet! She currently weighs 43lbs and is pure love! Izzy gets the cutest happy feet when she is excited. She does great with dogs and kids (can be cat tested if needed). Izzy is ready to meet you at our shelter!
Zera is a beautiful 1 year old female Abyssinian/DSH mix. She is very sweet and ready to be your companion! Zera enjoys receiving attention from people and is a social girl. Zera loves to play and have fun. If interested in meeting this lovely lady, visit out shelter!
Jerry is a handsome 1.5 year old male orange tabby. He is shy at first, but after a slow approach and a few head scratches, he quickly warms up and loves attention. Jerry does great with other cats. Spend some time with Jerry at our shelter and you’ll see how sweet of a boy he is!
You may visit Izzy, Zera and Jerry at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400