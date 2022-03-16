Bindi is a beautiful brindle 5 year old Terrier mix. She currently weighs 36 lbs. She is dog friendly and does well with kids (maybe cats too, we can test). Bindi recently completed an 8 week training session innwhichnshe excelled in! Bindi can’t wait to snuggle in her furever home and is ready to meet you at our shelter!
Cheeto is a sweet 8 year old male cat. He is all-four paws declawed. He will need a quieter, calmer home as he does get easily stressed. Vet recommends that he stay on urinary food to avoid any issues that can pop up due to stress. Cheeto is a very sweet boy and deserves a loving, furever home. Please consider giving him a chance.
Meet Chuppi! He was surrendered to an animal services facility after his owner went into a nursing home and has now made his way to our shelter. Chuppi is 10 years old and is adjusting at our shelter and really enjoys chin scratches and attention from our staff members. Chuppi could really use a loving furever home to enjoy his golden years. If you are interested in meeting Chuppi, please visit our shelter.
You may visit Bindi, Cheeto or Chuppi at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400