Ace is friendly 3 year old male Boxer (possibly Pointer) mix. He has the sweetest big brown eyes and adorable underbite. Ace does well with other dogs (cats unknown, we can test). Consider taking Ace out to play with you visit our shelter.
Dennis is a super sweet 4 year old male with medium-length fur. He enjoys spending time on our catio soaking up the sun with other kitty friends. Don’t let his grumpy face fool you, this boy is so loving and likes to receive attention. Dennis is ready to snuggle in his furever home, will that be with you?
Scar is a friendly 12 year old male cat. Don’t let his age fool you, he enjoys playing and is very active for his age. He enjoys pets and will talk to you. Scar does well with other cats and will make a wonderful addition to a loving home.
You may visit Ace, Dennis or Scar at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400