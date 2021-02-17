Albert is a handsome 5 year old Hound mix that can’t wait to find his furever home! He loves attention and cuddling. Albert gets along with kids, other dogs, and cats. He really is the total package! Albert came to us after being shot in the leg. Despite this traumatic experience he is still happy go lucky and loves everyone and everything. Albert is currently in a foster home, please contact us to set up a meet and greet!
Alondro is a energetic 4 year old Terrier / Lab mix, weighing approx. 60 lbs. He likes to explore and will need a solid fence in his new home (he will climb chain link). Alondro is dog friendly (cats unknown, we can test) and will need continued training to help with his manners and leash walking. Alondro is treat motivated and can’t wait to find his furever home!
Porsche is a beautiful 9 year old girl who was surrendered due to her owner no longer being able to care for her. Porsche’s whole world has been turned upside down. We are told she do well with all people, other cats, and dogs. This beautiful girl can’t wait to find a home to call her own. Stop by our shelter to meet Porsche!
You may visit Albert, Alondro and Porsche at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400