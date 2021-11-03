Huey is a sweet 2 year old male Hound mix weighing 45lbs. He is working on gaining some weight and is an all around great boy. He is dog friendly and does well with kids (maybe cats too, we can test). Huey needs some extra TLC and will quickly blossom into an amazing companion. Are you lucky enough to adopt him?
Ginger is a beautiful 3 year old female kitty. She has a sweet personality and does well with the other cats she’s housed with in our kitty kottage. Ginger can’t wait to find her furever home where she can snuggle on soft blankets. Could you be the one she is waiting for?
Tiggy is a 14 year old male cat. He lived in a loving home all his life until his owner went into a nursing home. Sadly, they could no longer be together and Tiggy was left homeless. He is the SWEETEST boy and likes to talk. We really want Tiggy to find another loving home to live out his golden years as he so deserves it. Could that be with you?
You may visit Huey, Ginger and Tiggy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400