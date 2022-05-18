Cozemul is a beautiful 7 year old female. She is a sweet girl ready to find her furever home. Cozemul is waiting to meet you at our off-site adoption site at PetSense in Mt. Dora. Please give them a call for her availability 352-602-7532.
Gambler is a playful 10 month old male Terrier/Catahoula mix. He does well with other dogs and lived in a home with a cat. Gambler is still a young pup who is eager to learn and will need some additional training in his furever home. Gambler will sure make you smile and promises to make a great companion!
Pringle is a lovable 7 year old male manx (no tail) with a laid back, sweet personality. Pringle has one smaller, crinkled ear that is adorable and gives him character. He will make a wonderful companion! Please contact our shelter.for information.
]You may visit Hailey, Pina and Tuffet at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400