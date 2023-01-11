Meet Petey! He is a two year old American Bulldog mix. Petey has a great personality and is very treat motivated. He does great with other dogs and kids. Petey unfortunately tested positive for heartworms however the shelter covers the expense of the treatment. Stop by our shelter and meet Petey!
Lily is a sweet 2.5 year old female kitty. She is very sweet and loves attention. Lily loves other cats and kids. She would love to find a calm environment as loud noises scare her. Lily’s favorite things include cuddling and playing with toys. Stop by our shelter and fall in love with Lily!
Brandy is a loving 7 year old female kitty. She is VERY sweet and likes to play with string toys. She has a spot on her left eye that doesn’t bother her. Brandy is friendly with people and other cats (dogs unknown). She would love a home to cuddle in and continue to play with those fun string toys! Consider meeting her at our shelter.
You may visit Petey, Brandy and Lily at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400