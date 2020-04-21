Sam is a handsome 3 year old male Lab mix. He is a sweet boy, but is shy in new situations. He is working on building his confidence (and gaining weight). Sam does well with other dogs, is shy with kids right now and he has not been tested with cats. Give Sam a chance at his truly furever home and meet him at our shelter!
Amelia is a super sweet 2 year old Manx (no tail). She loves to receive attention and will flop over on her side for belly rubs! Amelia is a petite girl with silky soft fur. Meet this adorable kitty at our shelter.
Vivian is a sweet 1 year old kitty. She arrived to us with four kittens who have all been adopted. It is now Vivian’s turn to find her forever home! She loves attention and is very talkative. Meet Vivian at our shelter!
You may visit Sam, Amelia and Vivian at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400