Lucky is a handsome 9 year old male pup. He is very calm and friendly with all people. He does well with other dogs, cats unknown but we can test. Lucky dreams of finding his forever home where he will receive endless amounts of snuggles and soft beds to nap on. Consider meeting Lucky at our shelter....you’ll be glad you did!
Boone is a friendly 2 year old male Hound mix. He is a happy boy who does great with other dogs and is kid friendly (cats unknown, we can test). Boone is ready to join his furever home! Take this handsome boy in the play yard and get to know him at our shelter.
Sugar is a beautiful 10 year old female kitty. She is a larger gal, weighing 16lbs currently, but should shed a few pounds with a balanced diet. Sugar is very sweet and does well with other cats. Sugar is ready to meet you at our shelter and will make a loving companion.
You may visit Lucky, Boone and Sugar at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400