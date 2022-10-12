As information on the extent of damage sustained from Hurricane Ian comes to light, relief efforts have been ramping up.
The Federal Disaster Declaration was amended to include Lake County, opening eligibility for FEMA assistance. Residents and households in Lake County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, essential home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs, according to the county government.
Apply for disaster assistance by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Last week, Florida Policy Institute (FPI) published a new tracker to provide up-to-date information on resources that state, local and federal agencies have mobilized for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.
The tracker, which will focus on individuals and households, offers:
• Links to county-level resources in affected counties.
• Information on how to apply for FEMA assistance.
• Explanation of the difference between disaster, supplemental and replacement food assistance.
• Information on Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s declaration of a “non-Covid public health emergency.”
• Contact information for the Disaster Distress Helpline.
• FPI staff will update the tracker as new information becomes available.
Visit https://www.floridapolicy.org/posts/hurricane-ian-response-tracker.
For those who may need legal assistance, The Florida Bar has a hurricane resource page at floridabar.org/hurricaneinfo that provides information and contacts for legal assistance and other consumer resources.
Hundreds of attorneys in Florida have signed up to volunteer through Florida Free Legal Answers, https://florida.freelegalanswers.org, a cooperative effort between The Florida Bar and the American Bar Association. The program serves as an online advice clinic to match low-income Floridians with licensed attorneys who can answer basic legal questions relating to the storm, such as property damage, landlord issues and other legal issues.
Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s price gouging hotline for all consumers in Florida. State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, that are needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency. Anyone who suspects price gouging during this declared state of emergency should report it by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.
In addition, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and State Emergency Response Team are still requesting responses to the Business Damage Assessment Survey. Businesses affected by the storm can fill out the survey at www.FloridaDisaster.biz.
The U.S. Small Business Administration included Lake County in the disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian and has information on SBA Disaster Loans available at www.sba.gov.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to report damage from the storm to the Lake County Property Appraiser’s office by calling 352-253-2150.
For information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit www.FloridaDisaster.org.