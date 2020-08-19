For the past week or so, I’ve found myself saying, “I don’t know” a ton amount. Which is a weird trio of words for yours truly since I like my certainty gift wrapped with a pretty bow on top.
Tony Robbins likens certainty to one of 6 human needs, and I gotta say, I think he nailed it because certainty leads to focus and vision and chosen life instead of a haphazard one.
Having said all of that, I’m not speaking of I Don’t Knows that follow questions of philosophical proportions. We don’t have to know everything. It’s okay. What I’m talking about is day to day questions.
If you’d been a fly on my proverbial wall, this is what you’d have been privy to:
I don’t know what to do with the floor we ripped out in our dining room.
I don’t know about the plot I’m writing in my unfinished novel.
I don’t know how I’m going to reach this work goal.
I don’t know when we’re going on vacation.
I don’t know what to write that’s helpful.
It was the last IDK statement that spurred this blog. I asked myself what I did know, what I am certain about and I came up with a ton of lovely, life-giving answers from knowing that God loves me to how much I love my kids, from knowing I’m blessed in so many areas to what I’m having for dinner.
If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. -Wayne Dyer
Because I took a different approach, most of my I don’t know questions from above have been answered, but I had to dig deep to figure out why I was floating in the sea of uncertainty in first place.
Turns out I was distracted by a problem that has yet to be resolved but isn’t an end of the world issue. Because I let that problem overlap into other areas, I suffered from a huge case of uncertainty-itis.
I imagine a lot of you can relate, may even been going through far worse, and I want to take a moment to encourage you.
You’ve got this!
I say this all the time and it’s so, so true: everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.
Today’s Practice:
1. List all of the lovely things you are certain of and keep your list positive.
2. Trace your thoughts until you discover where the uncertainty sprouted from.
3. Give the issue over to God and choose His grace over the situation.
4. Remove I don’t know from your vocabulary.
As Marie Forleo says, everything is figureoutable! We just have to be willing to do the work.