Editor’s note: Robert Stuber shared this story with sister publication Clermont News Leader.
Sept. 11, 2001 is a day the people of my generation will never forget.
It was a beautiful late summer day with clear skies, moderate temperatures and low humidity at our home in Northern Virginia.
The rail commute to the L’Enfant Plaza station that morning was uneventful and my arrival at the office two blocks away was just a few moments after the first tower was struck. As most of the office didn’t arrive until 9 a.m., or a little later, there were only three of us in the office and one was watching the TV that remains on during office hours.
It was tuned to a cable news channel that had just initiated their coverage of the first aircraft attack at the World Trade Center. All of the speculation was related to a potential accident and that the plane must have been a smaller commuter plane. It wasn’t. Moments later we observed the second impact live. It was shocking and my colleagues shared the conclusion that this was an intentional act of war against our country. But by who?
Of course, everyone wanted to go home, as D.C. was also a likely target. Those on the way in turned back, but those of us already in the office had arrived via public transit and we weren’t sure what options we may have.
Figuring that the Virginia Railway Express wouldn’t be running until late afternoon, if at all, I gave consideration to Amtrak as an option, but also realized I didn’t have a lot of cash. So, I walked around the block to a local bank that had just opened at 9 a.m.
Walking out of the branch I felt and heard the impact at the Pentagon that was nearly two miles away. It was unmistakable. Rumors then began to spread about a fourth plane headed for Washington and the target being either the Capitol or the White House. A few people seemed panicked, but most were just confused.
By this time all rail traffic, including Metro, was halted and the rail bridges and tunnels closed. The tunnels weren’t to open for more than three hours.
A maintenance official in our building saw that several in our office were still in and offered to take us up to the roof where you could see smoke and fire from the Pentagon. Many of us prayed as some wept.
All made it home safely, although one of my colleagues later reported that he had been ticketed on a non-stop United flight from Dulles to Los Angeles that morning and decided to switch to a flight with connections in Denver from Washington Reagan National Airport. Had he not, he would have been on the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.