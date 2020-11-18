The opening of the IceHouse Theatre’s 73rd season of community theater fare, which traditionally launches in July, was postponed due to the pandemic.
The new season kicks off this month with the first of four comedy productions.
Nov. 13–Dec. 13: “Miracle on S. Division Street” by Tom Dudzick – Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since that fateful Christmas Eve in 1942, when the vision appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop. As Ruth plans her one-woman show about the family miracle, a deathbed revelation causes the legend to unravel – a heartfelt and hilarious trip by the author of “Over the Tavern.”
Jan. 15, 2021–Feb. 7: “One Slight Hitch” by Lewis Black – It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and her mother, Delia, is making sure that everything is perfect.All is perfectly planned – until the doorbell rings and all heck breaks loose!
March 12–April 4: “Sirens” by Deborah Zoe Laufer – When he first fell in love with Rose, Sam wrote a hit song that has been recorded by every major vocalist and heard everywhere. For 25 years, he has longed to reignite that creative spark. While on a cruise, Sam is enraptured by a sublime song – an achingly funny journey of seeking desire in the second half of life.
May 14–June 6: “Shady Business” by Robin Hawdon – Mandy and Tania are nightclub dancers hiding big secrets – can they keep Harry the Hammer and Dozer the Bouncer from catching up with Terry’s gambling, and Big Mack from learning that Lorry isn’t the dame he thinks she is? Will Tania discover that Larry, as Gerry, had a wild fling with Mandy last night? (PG-15; for mature humor and situations.)
Two additional productions will be July 16–Aug. 8 and Sept. 10–Oct. 3, with show titles to be announced at a later date.
The IceHouse Theatre is promoting health and safety with cleaning and disinfection procedures scheduled between performances for the auditorium, lobby and restrooms. Guidelines for staff, volunteers and patrons are in place for social distancing and a requirement of face masks for the duration of each person’s visit. Both paper and cloth masks will be available to purchase for anyone who arrives without one.
“For the season ahead, we have revisited the production costs of large-cast musicals, in terms of royalties, costuming and scenic needs, as well as for the health concerns of our performers and crews – and have concluded that it makes the best financial sense for the long-term viability of the IceHouse, to select titles that are less expensive to mount, and can be performed with fewer proximity concerns, this year,” said managing artistic director Darlin Barry. “Planning for a season with 67% lower revenue has given us the challenge of maintaining our excellence in entertainment while providing laughter and relief for our world-weary souls, through more intimate storytelling.”
The IceHouse is located at 1100 N. Unser St. in Mount Dora. For ticket information, call 352-383-4616 or email info@icehousetheatre.com. Additional information is available at www.icehousetheatre.com.