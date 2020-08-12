The opening of the IceHouse Theatre’s 2020–2021 season, which traditionally launches in July, has been postponed due to the pandemic. The new season will now kick off Nov. 13 with the first of six productions.
Nov. 13–Dec. 13: Miracle on S. Division Street by Tom Dudzick
Jan. 15–Feb. 7: One Slight Hitch by Lewis Black
March 12–April 4: Sirens by Deborah Zoe Laufer
May 14–June 6: Shady Business by Robin Hawdon
July 16–Aug. 8 and Sept. 10–Oct. 3: Comedy or musical to be announced
The IceHouse Theatre, along with arts organizations worldwide, has been tasked with creatively adjusting to the new realities regarding protocols of disinfection, social distancing, the wearing of masks and making accommodations for the safety of large numbers of people attending indoor performances.
Current plans are for 33 percent to 50 percent of seating to be sold at each performance, to enable staff to designate socially distanced seating patterns, based upon patrons who are attending together. The optimal capabilities of the theater’s seating will be taken into account.
Due to the reduction in seating capacity, ticket revenues will be negatively impacted. This financial reality caused a revamping of show titles that had been announced in late February, prior to the pandemic shutdown.
“For the season ahead, we have revisited the production costs of large-cast musicals, in terms of royalties, costuming and scenic needs, as well as for the health concerns of our performers and crews – and have concluded that it makes the best financial sense for the long-term viability of the IceHouse, to select titles that are less expensive to mount, and can be performed with fewer proximity concerns, this year,” said managing artistic director Darlin Barry.
Offering its 73rd season of community theater fare, the IceHouse is located at 1100 N. Unser St. in Mount Dora. For ticket information, call 352-383-4616 or email info@icehousetheatre.com. Additional information is available at www.icehousetheatre.com.