Snay Thai Restaurant is now open in the old China Wok location in the Big Lots Plaza. The authentic Thai restaurant is family owned and operated by Pradab Kumpee and Kaysoun Chanruang. Born and raised in North Thailand, the couple takes pride in the quality and taste of the cuisine they make for their customers. As soon as you walk in the door, they make you feel like family and feed you big portions at reasonable prices.
Snay Thai might be a new restaurant, but this couple is not new to the dining industry. Several years ago, they moved to Tampa and opened a successful Thai restaurant with Pradab’s brother. When the couple moved to Lake County with their two boys, they bought Thai Sushi America in Eustis and operated the restaurant for four and a half years.
Many of their Thai Sushi America customers have followed them to their new location in a more populated shopping center. Pradab and Kaysoun love introducing new patrons in the community to their delicious and authentic Thai food.
Before the takeout only mandate, customers enjoyed the Asian décor and music playing lightly in the background.
You don’t have to travel to Thailand to get the flavor you can discover in Eustis at Snay Thai Restaurant.
They offer entrees from Ginger Stir Fry to Sweet & Sour with lots of yummy options in between for $10.95. They have a large selection of savory curry dishes for $11.95. Their noodle dishes, including Pad Kee Mao and Pad Thai are $10.95. They also serve appetizers and soups and salads. Please visit them at 445 Plaza Drive Eustis, FL 32726 for takeout or call (352) 602-4850. If you’d like delivery, visit them on takeoutwaiter.com. You may also check out their menu to order online at www.snaythai.com.