Feb. 27, Arcadia Publishing released its latest book, this photo-packed historical romp through the decades in eastern Lake County.
Known for its “unique hyper-local histories of countless hometowns across all fifty states,” the publisher has a catalog of 17,000 local titles and published 500 new titles each year.
In this book, the hyper-local focus comes from its Lake County-based author, Bob Grenier, and the East Lake Historical Society, as well as many, many photos.
The book is organized as most are in this series, with a few long chapters broken into broad categories. For example, Sorrento’s history is detailed in a 49-page chapter, which is organized in a roughly chronological manner.
Interested in seeing vintage photos of Mount Plymouth’s renowned house architecture? How about views of the citrus industry in its early days? A newspaper clipping about a man who, at the age of 108, admitted to killing his girlfriend when he learned she planned to steal his Social Security checks? You will find these and more here.
Anyone familiar with family names in the region will recognize them in the book. Family histories can be as simple as a photo with an anecdote about a couple’s wedding dinner of impromptu baloney sandwiches, or a note that another married couple died within hours of one another after living together for decades.
The book does not delve into the area’s history of slavery, but the topic is touched upon, and there is a photo of slave quarters on a plantation near Rock Springs.
The introduction talks about Sorrento as an emerging settlement in 1875, a decade after the American Civil War, and the book’s earliest photo of that community is from 1881.
Interspersed with the vintage photos are photos of more recent businesses, from restaurants to repair shops and more.
Famous people depicted in the book include novelist Grace Livingston Hill, whose father was pastor at Sorrento Presbyterian Church; and President George and Barbara Bush, who posed for a photo with Catherine Hanson, the first woman elected to the county’s board of commissioners.
Using resources including newspaper articles, family photographs, photos from community events and books by authors such as Harriet Beecher Stowe and local historians, this book provides a lively historical overview of this part of Lake County. If you’re interested in seeing pages and pages of vintage black-and-white photographs of the area, this book is for you.
Grenier, executive director of the Tavares History Research Center, is past president and retired curator of the Lake County Historical Society and Museum. He made news around 2018 for spearheading efforts to have a statue of a Confederate army general relocated to the museum, an endeavor that ultimately did not come to fruition. He moved to Mount Plymouth from Illinois in 1985.
March 7, Grenier will offer a short presentation and sign books at the East Lake Chamber of Commerce, 6–8 p.m. at 24214 Sorrento Avenue, Sorrento. Books retail at $23.99 and will be available at the event for $20 each.