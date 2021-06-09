Unable to get your child to the recent school immunization events? Not to worry. Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake), in collaboration with the Lake County School Board, will be offering additional immunization events in the summer. Immunization services are offered Monday through Fridays at DOH-Lake locations, as well.
The following vaccinations are required for school attendance: Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap); Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP); Hepatitis B (Hep B); Polio; Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); and Varicella (Chickenpox).
The Covid-19 vaccine will also be offered to children 12 and older if requested.
There is no charge for immunization for children, birth to 18 years of age, provided they are still enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. Parents or guardians must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records.
Three Florida Department of Health offices are located at 875 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont; 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg; and 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla.
Call 352-771-5500 for hours and appointments.
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations is available for parents at the CDC’s website by either downloading and print a free copy or requesting a free booklet, which features children’s drawing to assist in educating the entire family. For more information regarding the CDC’s National Immunization Program, visit https://bit.ly/3x1IjUx, call 800-CDC-INFO, contact DOH-Lake at 352-771-5500 or visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov.