The Florida Department of Health in Lake County in collaboration with the Lake County School Board will be offering immunizations at the following schools for students who will be entering 7th grade in the 2020/2021 school year:
Umatilla Middle Thursday March 12, 2020
Oak Park Middle Tuesday March 24, 2020
Cecil E. Gray Middle Thursday March 26, 2020
Mt. Dora Middle Tuesday March 31, 2020
Carver Middle Thursday April 2, 2020
Eustis Middle Tuesday April 7, 2020
Spring Creek Charter Thursday April 9, 2020
Round Lake Charter Thursday April 9, 2020
East Ridge Middle Tuesday April 14, 2020
Clermont Middle Thursday April 16, 2020
Windy Hill Middle Tuesday April 21, 2020
LAKE Academy (Eustis & Leesburg) Thursday April 23, 2020
Pinecrest Lakes Academy Date Not Confirmed
Lake Hills Tuesday April 28, 2020
Imagine South Lake Charter Tuesday April 28, 2020
Tavares Middle Thursday April 30, 2020
Lake Success Academy Tuesday May 5, 2020
Pinecrest Academy Four Corners Tuesday May 12, 2020
Minneola Charter Date Not Confirmed
Parents of 6th graders will receive information and required documentation in the mail from the Florida Department of Health in Lake County. All vaccines are offered at no cost and parents are required to complete, sign and return all documentation to the school in order for their child to be vaccinated.
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County School Health team will provide the following required vaccinations:
· Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
· Hepatitis B (Hep B)
· Polio
· Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
· Varicella (Chickenpox)
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommends that your child receive vaccinations against two additional diseases, human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal meningitis. HPV vaccine is routinely recommended for both males and females 11-12 years of age, and prevents infection with human papillomavirus types that are associated with many cancers. Meningococcal vaccine is routinely recommended for adolescents 11 through 18 years of age for the prevention of bacterial meningitis. We encourage parents to come to one of our health centers to obtain additional information and get their child vaccinated.
“The school-based immunization program is very convenient for parents since all they have to do is review the Vaccine Information Statement (VIS) and sign and return the permission (consent) forms to their child’s school. Parents won’t have to miss work for the purpose of getting their child vaccinated in order to meet the 7th grade immunization entry requirements.
It is just that simple so beat the summer rush and vaccinate now,” said Genet Exalien, Florida Department of Health in Lake County, Nurse Program Specialist.
A Parent’s Guide to Childhood Immunizations is available for parents at the CDC’s website by either downloading and printing a free copy or requesting a free booklet, which features children’s drawings to assist in educating the entire family. For more information regarding the CDC’s National Immunization Program visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents or call 800-CDC-INFO or contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County at 352-589-6424 ext.2243 or visit our website at http://lake.floridahealth.gov/.