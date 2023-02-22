The chemical and ecological processes that occur in all soil are complicated. Nutrients are converted from one form to another, organic material is broken down and plants take up these nutrients. The soil pH impacts a plant’s ability to absorb these nutrients.
All plants have an ideal pH range in which they can get the nutrients they need. Outside of this range, no matter how much you fertilize, you plant will not get the nutrition it needs. Think of it like trying to get into Publix on Thanksgiving. You know the food it in there, but you cannot get in because the doors are locked. The wrong pH acts as this locked door.
Soil pH is not the only important aspect of the soil/plant relationship. While the pH impacts the availability of nutrients to the plants, you still need to make sure the correct nutrients are in the soil.
Overfertilizing leads to nutrient runoff that pollutes out waterways, and possible nutrient toxicity, while under-fertilizing can lead to negative impact to plant health.
How can you tell if your soil chemistry is right for your plants? A soil test. We recommend a soil test before any major landscape project. The UF Soil Testing Lab can evaluate for pH and nutrient levels for just $10 per sample. This test gives you a good idea of fertilizer needs and any required amendments to adjust the pH.
How to you take a soil sample? For landscape plants:
• Pull back any mulch
• Dig down 6-8 inches
• Collect about ¾ cup of soil.
• Do this at multiple locations in the landscape bed.
• Mix all samples from the bed in a bucket.
• From the well mixed soil, place about ¾ cup into the sample bag (available at your local extension office.)
For turf, everything above is the same, except you only go down 2-4 inches after pulling back the sod.
Keep an eye out for more information about a new soil test to be offered through your local extension office later in February.
Jamie Daugherty is the residential horticulture agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
