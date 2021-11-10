This week we look at some interesting presidential election facts, astronomical events and more in our American history. Nov. 7, 1944, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected to serve a fourth term in office. In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, limiting the terms of any U.S. president to two.
He remains the first and only president to have served more than two terms. Nov. 8, 1965, Specialist Five Lawrence Joel, a medic with the 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry, 173rd Airborne Brigade, was awarded the Medal of Honor. He became the first living African American since the Spanish-American War to receive the nation’s highest award for valor.
The biggest power failure in U.S. history occurred Nov. 9, 1965. New York and portions of seven neigh-boring states plunged into darkness. Over 800,000 commuters were trapped in the subways. It happened again in roughly the same area on Aug. 14, 2003, when what should have been a manageable local blackout cascaded into the collapse of much of the Northeast. Let’s hope they are better prepared for the future.
At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I came to an end. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance called “Armistice Day.” In 1954, the U.S. Congress amended the Act by changing the name to “Veteran’s Day.”
Unlike Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day is a day to honor all American veterans. In 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated in Arlington National Cemetery.
Considered the most hallowed grave at Arlington, the tomb bears the inscription “Here Rests in Honored Glory an American Soldier Known but to God.” Since April 6, 1948, the Tomb has been guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with no exceptions.
Nov. 12, 1799, early American astronomer Andrew Ellicott discovered the Leonids meteor shower. He wrote in his journal, the “whole heaven appeared as if illuminat-ed with sky rockets, flying in an infinity of directions…” This spectacular show is expected to peak from late night Nov. 16 until dawn of Nov. 17.
On Nov. 12, 1954, the doors to Ellis Island, gateway to America, shuts its doors after processing more than 12 million immigrants since its opening in 1892. When it opened, a 15-year-old girl from Ireland named Annie Moore was the first person to pass through the doors. The Ellis Island Immigration Museum is visited by nearly 2 million people annually.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13, 1982. A Smithsonian Institution director called it a “community of feelings, almost a sacred precinct.” “The Wall” draws together those who fought and those who protested against the war and served to promote national healing. Since 1984, a traveling half-size replica of the memorial has toured the country.
