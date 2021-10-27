Today, we look at some notorious characters in our American history, along with events both joyful and dreadful.
The notorious gangster, Al “Scarface” Capone, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for tax evasion on Oct. 17, 1931. After his release from prison, he was plagued by health problems and died at his Palm Island, Florida, home in 1947 at the age of 48.
On a lighter note, this date in 1974, the film “Benji” opened in theaters. A family friendly movie about a stray dog who helps to rescue some kidnapped children goes on to become a classic.
Also on this date in 1989, an earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area, causing over $5 billion in damages and killing 67 people. It was one of the most powerful and destructive earthquakes to ever hit a populated area of the U.S.
The U.S. formally took possession of Alaska on Oct. 18, 1867, after purchasing it from Russia. The cost of the 586,412 square miles? $7.2 million – less than two cents per acre. What a bargain!
Thomas Alva Edison, one of the most prolific inventors in history, died on Oct. 18, 1931, at the age of 84.
Oct. 19, 1781, marks the end of the American Revolution. General Cornwallis surrendered his British troops at Yorktown to the Continental Army. Pleading illness, he sent his second in command to the formal surrender ceremony. Do you think he was really ill, or just too embarrassed to show up?
The tour plane of Jacksonville, Florida, band Lynyrd Skynyrd, crashed in southeastern Mississippi Oct. 20, 1977. Six lives were lost, but miraculously, 20 people survived.
On this date in 1967, nearly 100,000 people gathered to protest the Vietnam war in Washington, D.C. It was the most dramatic sign of waning support for the war which officially ended on April 30, 1975.
Oct. 22, 2012, Lance Armstrong was formally stripped of the seven Tour de France titles he won between 1999 and 2005 and banned from competitive cycling for life. His offense? Using illicit performance-enhancing drugs and blood transfusions, for a start.
Oct. 24, 1901, Annie Edson Taylor, a 63-year-old schoolteacher became the first person to successfully take the plunge over Niagara Falls in a barrel – and she did it on her birthday!
The supersonic Concorde jet makes its final passenger flight from New York City to London. The Concorde traveled at twice the speed of sound and carried 100 passengers, including actress Joan Collins and model Christie Brinkley.
The legendary shootout at the O.K. Corral was Oct. 26, 1881, when the Earp brothers faced off against the Clanton gang.
The Erie Canal opened on Oct. 26, 1825, connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean via the Hudson River.
Oct. 26, 2001, President George W. Bush signs the Patriot Act into law. He said the law is intended, “to enhance the penalties that will fall on terrorists or anyone who helps them.”
Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, was born Oct. 27, 1858 Known as America’s first Cowboy President, he might best be remembered for refusing to shoot an older black bear on a hunting trip. After a political cartoon appeared in the papers depicting the event, a store owner who made stuffed animals decided to dedicate a toy black bear to the president – the Teddy Bear.
The first American to orbit the Earth, Senator John Glenn, Jr., launched into space again as a payload specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery on Oct. 29, 1998. He was 77 years old.
The second President of the United States, John Adams, is born in Massachusetts on Oct. 30, 1735. On this date in 1938, “War of the Worlds,” Orson Wells’ realistic radio dramatization of a Martian invasion of earth was broadcast.
If you’re interested in the people and events that helped to make our American history, consider membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Ocklawaha Chapter is based in Eustis, and prospective members are always welcome to attend. For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.