June 21, Mid-Florida SCORE will host “How to Get Started in Importing/Exporting,” an in-person session in Ocala.
If you plan to grow your business by importing and exporting internationally, this workshop will help you get started. You will learn about the export and import regulations of the U.S. government, air and ocean transportation, documentation between seller and buyer, clarification of international terms of sale and foreign collections.
Presenter Guillermo Pereira has over 35 years of experience in international trade and has taught numerous seminars on this topic throughout Florida. Guillermo is a SCORE volunteer based in Ocala.
The program will run 6–7 p.m. at Biznct, located at 3024 SW 27th Avenue in Ocala.
The event will include a light meal and refreshments provided by the Hispanic Business Council, which will host this workshop.
Since this is an in-person event, organizers encourage vaccination for COVID-19 and masking.
To simplify entrance at the event, bring your registration confirmation with the QR code either on paper or your phone.
To register ($15), visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/how-get-started-importingexporting.
Mid-Florida SCORE is part of SCORE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
