Like-minded, hard-working women got together March 9 at a pink champagne party to kick off Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter’s six-week fundraising campaign to build a local resident a new house.
Women Build is an annual nationwide initiative that invites women from all walks of life to join together to fundraise and eventually lend a hand in the building of a new home. This will be the area’s fifth project.
At the event, held during Women’s History Month at the RoMac Training Center in Leesburg, Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter CEO Danielle Stroud said that with the average Lake County household income being just around $35,000, it’s more important than ever to take a grassroots approach to providing houses for people in need.
“We build for our families,” Stroud said. “It has become increasingly difficult and challenging for people to afford to buy their own home, and we at Habitat want to bridge that gap. Women Build is an important part of this.”
So far this year, Women Build has nine teams and 37 participants. The goal is to raise $100,000 in six weeks to build a two-bedroom, one-bath property that the women will help to build in May.
The property will be the first house to be built in The Cottages at Heritage Grove, Habitat’s first 55-plus age restricted community in Tavares. This is a project that has been some years in the making and ultimately is to provide 23 cottage-style houses and townhomes.
As of March 9, the ladies of Women Build had already raised $14,148 toward their huge record-setting goal.
Any individual who raises $1,500 or more will be given the highest honor of induction into the “Sisterhood of the Pink Hard Hats,” which means they receive a special pink hat they can wear on the job site.
“This is an incredible start,” said Lacie Himes, development director. “We are setting our goal high, but I do believe we will achieve this – and more. Women Build is an incredible community of women who devote their time to help provide a safe and decent home for someone in need. These women are amazing.”
As recipient of a Mike Welch Legacy Build home in Leesburg, Dionna Alston will be moving into her Habitat home soon. She has joined Women Build to give back to make another resident’s dream of a new home come true.
“I am so grateful to Habitat,” said Alston. “I will be moving into my new home with my 11-year-old son, Dashi, and my granddaughter, Maria, who is five. It will be the perfect new start for us.”
She added, “Habitat has been so good to me. I love their mission and I am passionate about helping someone else achieve their dreams of home ownership. I have been so lucky, and I love all the women of Habitat – there is so much positivity.”
Heather Fields and Debbie Case from Eustis Roofing also attended the champagne party.
“This is important to us,” Case said. “We want to make sure that we are involved in the community as much as we can, and this is a great opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. We will also be helping to build the home, which we can’t wait for. It’s a fun and worthwhile cause.”
It’s not too late to sign up and create a fundraising team, or to simply give a donation. Contact Lacie Himes at 352-483-0434, extension 146, for details.