I’ve counseled and coached a plethora of women who’ve suffered from indecision, the inability to make a decision because what ifs crop up like weeds and choke the benefit of a clear and concise choice.
Some stay in unhealthy relationships because what if no one else will love them?
Some stay in life-sucking jobs because what if they aren’t smart enough to a get better one?
Some don’t buy that house because what if they lose their income?
Some don’t take that class, join that program, take that trip because what ifs steal their joy before they’ve had a chance to experience all they’re missing out on.
Disclaimer, I’m not advocating that anyone make ill informed decisions. Quick decisions with a side of impatience is every bit as unhealthy as courting indecision.
It’s important to have all the information, do the logistics, weigh all of the stuff, but if we’ve done all of that and are still stuck, then there’s something deeper immobilizing us. Even deeper than indecision’s ugly cousin Doubt.
It may be time to ask some key questions that don’t contain what if.
What is keeping us from making this decision?
What is the absolute worst that will happen if we commit to this?
What is the best that will happen if we commit to this?
Here’s the kicker question:
Why do we feel insecure about this decision?
Oh, this one opens all kinds of ugly and its vital that we’re honest or we risk staying stuck.
How do we get unstuck?
This week’s practice:
1. Get out a notebook and write down the decision that you’ve been fretting over. Cliché as it is, write down a pro/con list. It’s not about the number of things you write down, it’s about how much they matter to you on a scale of one to ten. Write the numeric value by each pro and con. Add everything up at the bottom.
2. Ask yourself what insecurities you have about making this decision. On the next page, log said insecurities.
3. DECIDE to do something about those insecurities. When we see ourselves as God sees us, it’s much easier to make decisions based on our value.
4. On the next page, write down a list of scriptures that describe how much God loves you, how you’ve been put right with God, how valuable you are. Biblegateway is a rocking resource.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.