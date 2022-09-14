TAVARES – Lake County Schools has scheduled a virtual information session for military veterans and first responders who want to become teachers.
The session, planned for 6 p.m. on Sept. 21, is an outgrowth of a new program started by the Florida Department of Education to help fill vacant teaching positions. It allows veterans and service members to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. In addition, retired first responders and military spouses are eligible for certification fee waivers.
“Since the announcement from the state about the military certification pathway and the first responder fee waiver, we have received a lot of phone calls and emails from veterans wanting to know more about the process,’’ said Quiana Peterson, instructional recruiter for the school district. “We have been discussing the steps and specific path for each request that comes in. We are excited to offer this event as an additional layer of support for our retired military, military spouses and first responders who want to understand their path to teaching.”
The session will review the requirements to become eligible for the Military 5-year Temporary Certificate, verify who is eligible for the certification fee waivers, provide helpful links and resources, and explain next steps.
Invited attendees include retired first responders, members of the armed forces and their spouses, members of the reserves and their spouses, honorably discharged veterans and their spouses, surviving spouses of members of the armed forces who were on active duty at their time of death, and surviving spouses of those who were members of the reserves.
Attendees are asked to register at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/lcs/e/qYDpQ
For more information about the military path to teaching, visit https://www.lake.k12.fl.us/departments/chief-of-staff/human-resources/certification/military-5-year-temp-cert.