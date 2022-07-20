As schools ramp up for the 2022–2023 school year, parents are busy, too, getting school supplies and new clothes for their growing children.
Another item on the to-do list? Making sure youngsters have received their state-required inoculations for everything from polio and chickenpox to hepatitis B.
It’s no coincidence that National Immunization Awareness Month is held in August.
Required vaccinations are as follows:
• Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)
• Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTaP)
• Hepatitis B (Hep B)
• Polio
• Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)
• Varicella (Chickenpox)
COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, though they are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for everyone ages 6 months and older. Learn more here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.
The Lake County office of the Florida Department of Health, in cooperation with Lake County Schools, has scheduled immunization events at three locations for youngsters. They will be held at the following locations on two days, Aug. 6, running 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and Aug. 11, 1–7 p.m.
Clermont Health Center: 875 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711. Call 352-989-9001.
Leesburg Health Center: 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg, FL 34748. Call 352-360-6548.
Umatilla Health Center: 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla, FL 32784. Call 352-771-5500.
The Lake County immunization events will offer vaccinations for the above conditions, as well as COVID-19 for adults and children ages 5 and up.
If neither of those dates will work for parents and guardians, DOH-Lake locations also offer immunization services Mondays through Fridays. To set up an appointment, call 352-771-5500.
School starts Aug. 10 in Lake County. In Lake County, the school district requires numerous documents to enroll a student, including immunization records.
According to the district, “Immunizations are required by state statue. Students not appropriately immunized are required by LAW to be EXCLUDED from classes until compliant.”
DOH-Lake does not charge for immunization for children, birth to 18 years of age. Older children must be enrolled in elementary, middle or high school. Parents/guardians must bring a copy of the child’s immunization records to receive vaccinations.
For more information about the CDC ’s National Immunization Program, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents.