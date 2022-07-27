As schools ramp up for the 2022–2023 school year, parents are busy, too, getting school supplies and new clothes for their growing children.
Another item on the to-do list? Making sure youngsters have received their state-required inoculations for everything from polio and chickenpox to hepatitis B.
COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, though they are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for everyone ages 6 months and older. Learn more: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.
Florida Department of Health – Lake County, in cooperation with Lake County Schools, has scheduled immunization events Aug. 6, running 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and Aug. 11, 1–7 p.m., at Leesburg Health Center, 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg. Call 352-360-6548; Umatilla Health Center, 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla. Call 352-771-5500.
School starts Aug. 10 in Lake County. According to the school district, “Immunizations are required by state statue. Students not appropriately immunized are required by law to be excluded from classes until compliant.”
For more information about the CDC ’s National Immunization Program, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents.