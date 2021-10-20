Dinosaur Invasion, a pop-up event at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, offers the opportunity to experience and learn about more than 50 animatronic dinosaurs, up close and personal, Oct. 23–24.
The attraction, which has had many sold-out events across the U.S. in the past year with its drive-thru format, has now converted their business model to an indoor walking experience.
After surviving the tour, guests are greeted by a massive pre-historic playland filled with dinosaur-themed inflatable bouncy houses, slides, and obstacle courses and more.
“The drive-thru show was great, but we are so excited to finally offer an interactive walk-thru experience,” said owner Troy Diskin.
“As dads of littles ourselves, the main goal is to make the kids not even realize they are learning while having as much fun as possible,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director.
The attraction will be at 101 N. Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach.
For tickets and more information visit www.dinosaurinvasion.com.