At their meeting on Oct. 7, the Eustis City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Tom Carrino, the city’s economic development director, as interim city manager.
Carrino has been the economic development director since 2014. He also serves as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) administrator.
There was also a discussion regarding the selection process for a permanent city manager. The commission consensus was to conduct a local and nationwide search for qualified candidates using an executive search firm.