Florida is an amazing place with a climate suitable to a wide range of plants and animals, including some animals that can escape from captivity (Burmese python, for example). When it comes to nonnative plants, they can escape cultivation and become a problem. After the escape, the plants may thrive in our native ecosystems, pushing out native species. At this point, they are considered invasive organisms.
An invasive species is defended by the UF/IFAS Invasive Plant Working Group as “a non-native species in an ecosystem where it causes, or is likely to cause, harm to the local economy, ecological processes, or human health.”
There are six major adaptations of invasive plants that give them the edge over natives:
1. Fast growing.
2. Produce a large number of seeds quickly.
3. Seed production starts at a young age.
4. Lack of diseases and/or predators that manage them in their native habitat.
5. Often the first to colonize disturbed areas, such as construction sites and road sides.
6. Are resistant to management efforts such as chemical control, physical removal or fire.
With the ability to out compete our native plants, there a several ecological impacts posed by invasive species. Some of these include:
1. Alter natural fire patterns.
2. Change the movement of water.
3. Habitat composition can change because of either of the above impacts.
4. Reduce biodiversity.
These ecological impacts lead to economic impacts including:
1. Cost of management.
2. Clog waterways.
3. Increase flooding.
4. Increase erosion.
5. Limit recreation options.
6. Reduce property values.
These are not small impacts to our communities. If you find invasive plants in your landscape, it is best to remove them as soon as possible, even if they are pretty. I know, I really like some of the flowers on invasive plants, too.
Common invasive plants in home landscapes:
Trees
• Camphor Trees
• Chinese Tallow
• Chinaberry
• Mimosa Tree
• Brazilian Pepper
• Australian Pine
• Orchid Tree
• Ear Tree
Shrubs
• Castor Bean
• Heavenly Bamboo
• Tropical Lantana
• Christmas Cassia
• Herbaceous plants
• Fringed Spiderwort
• Mexican Petunia
• Wild Taro
• Natal Grass
These plants are less common in landscapes, but highly invasive in natural areas:
• Old world climbing fern
• Kudzu
• Air potato
• Cogon grass
• Brazilian pepper
This is not a complete list. More information is available on the Florida Invasive Species Council website:https://floridainvasivespecies.org/plantlist.cfm.
In addition, UF/IFAS offers helpful information at https://plants.ifas.ufl.edu.
Remember to research new plants before adding them to your landscape. Contact your local extension office if you have questions. Together, we can reduce the spread of invasive plants.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Contact our office with questions lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or 352-343-4101.