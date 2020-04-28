If you haven’t received your stimulus check from the Internal Revenue Service yet, you may want to look up the payment status. You can check the status on your “Economic Impact Payment,” also called stimulus checks, by visiting this page on the IRS.gov website: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. There, you can get information about your payment status and type. You can also see if the government needs additional information from you before payment is processed.
Latest e-Edition
Calendar of Events
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…