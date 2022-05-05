Pastfinders of South Lake County Ge-nealogical Society is offering a free virtual presentation about the popular Family Tree Maker genealogy program May 12, and anyone interested in learning more about the program is welcome to attend.
This program helps the family historian to stay organized and will track informa-tion gathered from other family members and on various websites, according to Pastfinders.
“The items collected during research can be used to create reports, charts, and books with the help of add-on programs like Charting Companion and Family
Book Creator,” Pastfinders says. “Family Tree Maker is one of the most popular pro-grams used to keep a record of family history on their home computers.”
Mark Olsen, the ambassador of FTM, Pierre Clouthier, creator of Charting Companion, and Stephan Harms, creator of Family Book Creator will join Pastfinders virtually for a discussion on what’s new and how to use these programs to your advantage. Pastfinders provides FTM at a discount to its members.
The presentation starts at 6 p.m., and the Zoom portal will open at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required at https://PastfindersSLC.Org.
In addition, a monthly Family Tree Maker Special Interest Group meets virtually on
May 3 and May 17 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, email Info@PastfindersSLC.org and search Facebook for PastfindersofSL.