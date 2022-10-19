Sometimes it feels like life is changing too much too fast – particularly for my boomer generation. Unfortunately for us older folks, I believe the pace of change is accelerating.
The pace of change unsettles us and makes us grumpy. Most changes have good and bad parts – cable TV, the internet, the mobile phone. Here’s another innovation with good and bad effects. Are we going to be happy or grumpy with this change?
“Honey, can you run down to the Publix real quick? The Jones family will be here in 20 minutes, and I just discovered we don’t have enough BBQ sauce. You need to leave right now because our guests will already be here by the time you get back.”
Imagine if you could say, “What kind of sauce and how big of a bottle do you want? Great, I’ve ordered it on the Publix app, and it will be here via drone delivery in 15 minutes, before the Joneses even arrive.”
Sounds like next-generation science fiction. Except that in Tampa and Orlando, Walmart is rolling out this exact service right now in partnership with DroneUp. Certain customers within about a mile of the Wal-Mart distribution center can sign up for this service. Current delivery windows are 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
The current drones can go much further than a mile and carry up to 10 pounds of groceries. We just need the federal government to allow our private sector the opportunity to keep expanding this service. One day, almost anything you want in a hurry will be delivered by automated self-flying drones.
I love this idea, but drones also frighten me. I look at what Ukraine has done to the vaunted Russian military by using cheap drones to counter superior Russian manpower and firepower. There are already over 2 million drones in the U.S. What if some crazy person used that technology against the United States?
What if someone launched a drone near an airport into an airplane’s ascent or descent? Even if it were by accident. In 2021, the FAA says there were over 2,500 unauthorized drone sightings entering restricted airspace.
In 2021, a National Guard helicopter was hit by a drone on take-off. A Cessna 172 collided with a police drone. An Envoy EN175 collided with a drone while leaving Chicago O’Hare. How will we stop potential tragedies?
Companies like SkySafe (skysafe.io) are already building solutions to defend against drone threats in the U.S. SkySafe creates an electronic bubble around airports or large sporting events.
The electronic bubble detects and monitors authorized and unauthorized drones as they approach and enter the bubble. Private enterprise is solving these potential problems.
I often write about how fortunate we are to be alive at this time in history and to live in this great country. The changes in our lifetimes have mostly been for the good.
With every positive change comes risk. A Publix or Walmart drone delivery of anything you need to your doorstep in 15 minutes also comes with the downside – drones capable of causing great damage.
Many of our readers long for the past when things were quieter and simpler. That’s understandable. Great change is unsettling. How we adapt personally and as a society to the rapid transformations all around us will determine our own happiness and our country’s future.
What do you think? Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.