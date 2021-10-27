A recent AdventHealth survey shows more people are practicing mindfulness and talking about it, but are not always honest with doctors about mental health concerns.
More people are taking up activities to improve their mental health such as exercise, meditation and mindfulness compared to before the pandemic, signaling how 2020 and 2021 have begun to overhaul attitudes about mental health, according to the survey.
More than half of respondents across seven states said they are now engaging in those activities or other practices, such as seeing a counselor, journaling or attending church, the health system said in a news release.
“The pandemic has opened up opportunities to discuss mental health for adults as well as parents’ concerns about children,” said Michael Westerveld, neuropsychologist at AdventHealth. “Efforts to deal with increased stress have led to people seeking more and varied ways to cope.”
Nearly 60% of respondents report they are comfortable bringing up their mental health with their primary care physician.
At the same time, though, 21% said they lied about or avoided conversations related to depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts with health care providers, second only to the percent of people (23%) who said they fibbed or ducked questions about drug and alcohol use.
Personal finances and job stress are top drivers of anxiety, though a quarter of respondents say their mental health has improved in recent months.
More people say they have set new health goals and are not letting their health “take a backseat” during the pandemic, while fewer people agreed “it feels pointless to work on my health with so much going on in the world,” compared to a similar survey conducted during the summer of 2020.